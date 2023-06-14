Fort Polk Becomes Fort Johnson

Fort Polk in Leesville receives a name change. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more from a decedent of the soldier for whom the post was renamed.

“It’s a great honor because we fought so hard for our country to recognize his heroism so this just leads into that.”

Tara Johnson is the granddaughter of Sergeant William Henry Johnson a World War I soldier for who Fort Polk was renamed. She says his son and great-grandson went on to serve their country as well.

“Very proud of him and I’m going to tell you his son which is my dad went on to be a Tuskegee Airman and his great-grandson my son Markus Townsend went on to be one of the first Marines in Fallujah, Iraq. We love our country. We serve our country not only in the service but in the community.”

Commanding General David W. Gardner said Sergeant Johnson earned his place in history through his valor and his blood.

“He was a black soldier on the front lines fighting with the French army in 1918 and when a German raiding party of over 20 tried to take some prisoners he and his companion said that they would not let that happen. His buddy was wounded pretty quickly. Sergeant Johnson killed and wounded almost two dozen men. He suffered 21 wounds and he fought bravely with everything from grenades down to a knife.”

Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel R Hokanson said that is it fitting to rename the installation after such a hero.

“When you look at Sergeant Johnson and his actions in World War I as a guardsman really his courage heroism it’s just an appropriate name to take one of our major military installations particularly one where we do significant training and name it after such a great American hero.”

Johnson says that recognizing her grandfather’s service is empowering.

“This is phenomenal because this empowers all of those things that we believe in, serving your country, serving your community, and making a positive difference.”