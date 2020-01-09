Thursday, January 9, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Former YCP Operations Manager honored as “Hometown Hero”

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Master Sergeant Richard Bullock, who is the former Operations Manager of the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program, was honored today for his service over the years in the Central Louisiana Community.

Bullock is the recipient of the Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero award. Along with his many years of service with the Youth Challenge Program, Bullock has continued volunteering in the community since retiring from his position nearly 2 years ago.

Watch the full story below.

 

You May Also Like

Road Closure: Central State Hospital in Pineville

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Road Closure: Central State Hospital in Pineville

Arrest for Home Invasion and Attempted Second Degree Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Arrest for Home Invasion and Attempted Second Degree Murder

DWI Checkpoint Saturday

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on DWI Checkpoint Saturday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *