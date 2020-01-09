Former YCP Operations Manager honored as “Hometown Hero”

Master Sergeant Richard Bullock, who is the former Operations Manager of the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program, was honored today for his service over the years in the Central Louisiana Community.

Bullock is the recipient of the Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero award. Along with his many years of service with the Youth Challenge Program, Bullock has continued volunteering in the community since retiring from his position nearly 2 years ago.

Watch the full story below.