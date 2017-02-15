Local Headlines 

Former Ville Platte Detective Sentenced in Federal Court

A former Ville Platte detective is sentenced in federal court for filing a false report to cover up a civil rights violation. 39-year-old Nathaniel Savoy will serve one and a half years in prison for the scheme.

Prosecutors say he conspired with a civilian to burglarize a local hardware store. He then responded to a traffic stop across town to create an alibi, but when he learned he had been caught on surveillance video, he filed a false police report, lying about finding shingles by the side of the road.

