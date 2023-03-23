Former Vice President Mike Pence Visits Central Louisiana Church

Former Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance in Central Louisiana Sunday. He spoke at Philadelphia Baptist Church in DeVille. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more from the pastor of the church on what made the visit so memorable.

Philadelphia Baptist Church Senior Pastor Philip Robertson said, “He’s a regular guy. He’s down to earth. He’s a man of the people and a man of faith.”

Robertson was honored to have former Vice President Mike Pence at their church on Sunday sharing his story of salvation and politics.

“He does not just segment his life so that Christ is just one small part of that. His faith permeates his life. He’s very humble, very gracious obviously this was a historic memorable time for us here at Philadelphia. Our church is 150 years old and we’ve never had a former vice president visit DeVille, Louisiana.”

Pence touched on several accomplishments he is proud of during his tenure as vice president.

“One of the things that he referenced was the moving of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. He talked about the fact that during his time in the administration they were able to see three very conservative justices appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States and then subsequently to that as we saw this past year the overturning of Roe V. Wade.”

Pence shared a verse of the Bible that has been important to him throughout his career in politics.

“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a future and a hope. And by God’s great kindness that hung in our home during 12 years in the congress. It hung in the governors residence in Indiana and it hung all four years in the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C.”

Pence said he has faith that America’s best days are still ahead.

“So my life has changed a lot but what hasn’t changed is my faith in the American people, my faith in the principles of the American founding that are so well celebrated in places like Louisiana, and my faith that God is not done with America yet, and that the best days of the greatest nation on earth are yet to come.”