Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Local Headlines 

Former RPSO deputy pleads guilty to malfeasance in office

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Former Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, Stacy Bender, has pleaded guilty to one felony count of malfeasance in office.

Bender pleaded guilty to the charge earlier today at the Rapides Parish Courthouse as part of an arranged plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested in July of 2016 after an investigation by the Louisiana State Police found that he allegedly had an on-going sexual relationship with a prostitute. He was indicted on charges of filing false public records, abuse of office and malfeasance in office.

His 3 three hard labor sentence has been suspended and instead, he’s sentenced to 3 years probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs.

 

