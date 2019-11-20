Former RPSO Assistant Chief passes away at age 73

One of Alexandria’s long time community law enforcement members has passed away.

73 year old Herman Walters died on Sunday at St. Francis Cabrini hospital.

Walters had an extensive career at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, rising to the rank of Assistant Chief before retiring in 2012.

He was also the spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office for several years, working with local media to provide interviews and other information.

Funeral services for Herman Walters were held today at Wilda Baptist Church in Boyce.