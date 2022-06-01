Joshua E. Reeves was arrested on October 5, 2021 following a search warrant pertaining to an active child pornography investigation. Further investigation revealed Reeves was a teacher in the Rapides Parish School System. Reeves was charged with pornography involving juveniles (felony) and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC 1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $250,000. As their investigation continued, APSO Detectives learned additional items of evidence were located in Rapides Parish. Detectives assigned to the RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit, who are also members of the I.C.A.C. Taskforce, were contacted and secured the evidence. Upon forensic examination of the additional evidence, RPSO Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported further allegations Reeves had committed additional crimes in RPSO jurisdiction. RPSO Detectives obtained warrants for Reeves’ arrest in reference to three-hundred ten (310) counts Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13.

On May 27th, 2022, Rapides Detectives learned of Reeves location and contacted Agents with the Orange County FL Sheriff’s Office Criminal Process/Court Services Fugitive Unit along with Deputies of the Osceola County FL Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Deputies located Reeves at a resort in the Orlando, FL area and he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Osceola County Corrections Center. Reeves is currently being detained without bond at the corrections center awaiting extradition proceedings back to Rapides Parish.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Arrestee: Joshua Eugene Reeves, 36 of Hessmer, LA

Charges: 310 counts – Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13