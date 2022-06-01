Joshua E. Reeves was arrested on October 5, 2021 following a search warrant pertaining to an active child pornography investigation. Further investigation revealed Reeves was a teacher in the Rapides Parish School System. Reeves was charged with pornography involving juveniles (felony) and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC 1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $250,000.  As their investigation continued, APSO Detectives learned additional items of evidence were located in Rapides Parish.  Detectives assigned to the RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit, who are also members of the I.C.A.C. Taskforce, were contacted and secured the evidence.  Upon forensic examination of the additional evidence, RPSO Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported further allegations Reeves had committed additional crimes in RPSO jurisdiction.  RPSO Detectives obtained warrants for Reeves’ arrest in reference to three-hundred ten (310) counts Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13.