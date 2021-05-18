Former Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sentenced for Assaulting Inmates

ALEXANDRIA, La. – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish

Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced

in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.

Cody Richardson, 31, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell

to 70 months (5 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release.

Richardson previously pleaded guilty on May 28, 2020 to three felony counts of using

excessive force against pretrial detainees housed at the RPSO facility.

According to court documents and statements made during the hearing,

Richardson, while on duty as a correctional officer in 2018, tased three different detainees

who were restrained and/or not resisting, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242. Specifically, on

January 28, 2018, Richardson tased detainee K.F. while K.F. had his hands up, causing

him to fall to the ground, then continued to tase K.F. three more times despite the fact

that he was not resisting. On February 24, 2018, Richardson drive-stunned detainee S.M.

15-20 times while S.M. was shackled to a bench by his ankles, then, after other officers

secured S.M.’s wrists in handcuffs, continued tasing him and kicked him once in the

abdomen. Finally, on March 19, 2018, Richardson deployed a Taser into detainee J.A.’s

back, causing him to fall to the ground, then sat on top of a table in the cellblock and

continued to activate the Taser four more times while J.A. thrashed on the floor,

screaming in pain.

“Citizens who are detained by law enforcement officers have a right to be treated

with fairness and respect,” said Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

“Those in law enforcement who choose to violate the civil rights of those in their custody

and control must suffer the consequences of their actions.”

“These kinds of civil rights violations by correctional officers will not be tolerated,”

said Pamela S. Karlan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights

Division. “By perpetrating these blatant and callous assaults on inmates, Richardson

abused the authority granted to him as an officer of the law, undermined public trust in

law enforcement, and caused harm to individuals whom he had a responsibility to

protect. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute officers who violate the civil rights of vulnerable inmates in their care, and ensure that such officers are held accountable.”