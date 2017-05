A former Rapides Parish Police Juror was arrested early Sunday morning for 3rd-offense D-W-I and a list of other offenses.

Alexandria police say 59-year-old Richard Lee Nunnally of Alexandria was stopped on Evarist Street driving a motorcycle and not wearing a helmet.

He’s also charged with driving left of center and no insurance.

Police say when they stopped him, they noticed signs of intoxication.

