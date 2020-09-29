Former Rapides Parish employee, inmates arrested

On September 15th, 2020, Corrections Security Investigators received information of possible contraband being introduced into Rapides Parish Detention Center 3. According to the initial information, contraband was being brought into the correctional facility by an employee, identified as David Carlos Bosnick, 30 of Pineville, LA.

The investigation, which included Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit, led to probable cause being established for multiple criminal charges. On September 24th, Bosnick was arrested without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, abuse of office, 5 counts malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy, racketeering, and possession with intent to distribute CDS III. Bosnick was terminated after his arrest.

Also arrested in the investigation were two inmates at Detention Center 3. Eric Dewayne Addison, 34 and Robert Earl Pipkins, 37 who are both serving sentences at DC-3. Addison was arrested for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, criminal conspiracy, racketeering, and possession with intent to distribute CDS III. Pipkins was arrested for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and racketeering.

Both investigators and agents say the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

“We are held to a high standard and earning and keeping the public’s trust is most important” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “This type of activity will not be tolerated and when we find out about it, we will deal with it swiftly and justly. Our deputies work hard every day to protect and serve the public and I appreciate their dedication to their duty and the citizens of Rapides Parish.”