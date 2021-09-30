Former quarterback Mike Pool is Saturday’s Exchange Bank Demon Great of the Game

NATCHITOCHES – One of Northwestern State’s first dual-threat quarterbacks, Mike Pool knew how to terrorize defenses through the air and on the ground.

Pool will be Saturday’s Exchange Bank Demon Great of the Game during NSU’s home contest against Incarnate Word, which kicks off at 6 p.m.

In two seasons as NSU’s starter (1969-70), Pool threw for nearly 1,700 yards and ran for another 1,200 as the Demons combined for a 14-5 record in those campaigns.

The N-Club Hall of Famer broke the school’s single-game rushing record in 1969 with 167 yards against Southeastern, also throwing the school’s longest touchdown pass (85 yards) in that game.

The two-time All-Gulf States Conference performer sprinted for a 63-yard touchdown that lifted NSU to a 20-17 win against Louisiana Tech at the 1970 State Fair Classic.

He was named one of the Top 100 Demons of the Century chosen in 2007 after being voted a permanent team captain in his last two seasons and as the team MVP in 1969.