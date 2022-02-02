Former Pineville Resident Arrested for Email Threat

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 2, 2022) – A former Pineville resident who has been living as a homeless individual in the Baton Rouge area was arrested today in connection with an email threatening to do harm to personnel in certain locations in the Alexandria area.

David Defeo, 33, was arrested in Baton Rouge and charged with one count of terrorizing. Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.

Local hospitals were mentioned as possible targets in an email Defeo sent to APD Tuesday night. Members of the security staff at each hospital were contacted and briefed on the situation.

There have been no incidents at any local facilities related to the threat, however there were erroneous reports on social media of an active shooter at a local hospital. The rumors may have been started in response to people seeing heightened security based on the email threa