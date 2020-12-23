Former Pineville coach, Moore, releases statement on departure; will not return next season

“I was told of the decision to remove me from Head Coaching Duties on Tuesday, Dec. 15 by Dr Karl Carpenter. The decision was a complete shock to me and from what I gather majority of the state. After the news on Tuesday, I still came back to school that Wednesday taught my classes and told most faculty members that it was a pleasure to have known them and it was honor to work alongside with them. I wasn’t given the opportunity to speak with the team face to face.

I’ve had a lot of outside support over the past week from all over the State on all different social media sites. Due to the nature of this news I simply wanted time to say something that was positive and say less negative things about the school that I served faithfully for the last 3 years.

I thought we had the program going in the right direction. We got better, played harder, and accomplished so much this season. Broke a 29 game district losing streak, Undefeated at Home, defeated 2 Class 5-A schools, a 26 seed in the Playoffs, and so much more. We also had 6 – 2020 seniors sign to various in-state and out-of-state schools and had 5 – 2021 seniors with offers to schools all across the country. Some of these players have multiple offers this year. We did all of that through a tornado, that tore down our pressbox, 2 hurricanes, and a global pandemic.

One thing I will say is that the Players at Pineville High are resilient and very tough. Through the Football team we did community service projects, started the player-voted teachers of the week awards, supported all of the other faculty members at PHS, and supported all extra-curricular activities the school had to offer. I tried my absolute best to rekindle the school spirit and bridge the gap between the football team and the faculty of PHS.

It was my absolute pleasure to have the opportunity work with all of the news media’s (KALB, KLAX, Town Talk, And More) their professionalism, love for all athletics and the building of relationships is what makes them amazing. Next, to Rich Dupree and Nathan Martin voices of the Rebels Radio, Randy “The Boom” James, the Voice of Pineville Football. I’m going to miss those three men so much and will always be indebted to the work and opportunities they provided for me.

Working alongside these individuals of the PHS QB Club, The Faculty of PHS, Mr Yoist and Coach Bonnette of Pineville Jr High and their Football program, the parents, the Alumni and the community. I want to say thank you for accepting this coach from South Louisiana and his family as one of their own. The new friendships that my family and I have will never be forgotten.

Pineville has given me so much; a college degree and a chance to coach football at the highest high school level. Where I met and married my wife (Lauren). Also, my wife and I got to see the birth of our two babies (Ava and Brody) while living here in Pineville. These overall experiences plus many more that I have learned here will never be forgotten.

To the players, I want to say thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be your head coach. I hope you still carry on the toughness, tenacity and love for the game that each of you shared with me. I worked as hard as I possibly could to see that each of you succeeded on the field, in the classroom, and in the next chapter of your life. It was not only an Honor but a privilege to have a small part in your life. I will miss each of you very much and I will only be a phone call away.

As for me, we will see what the future holds and what coaching opportunities the lord opens up for my family and I. I will more than likely be heading back south to get closer to my older son (Caysen) who lives near Ponchatoula. I have been driving 10 hours per weekend for 3 weekends a month for the last 3 years to still be apart of his life.

I want to wish everyone the best of luck!

Hammer Down! Rebel Up!”

