Former Pineville city councilman, WWII vet dies at 93

Former Pineville City Councilman and WWII veteran Robert “Bob” Cespiva has passed away at the age of 93.

Cespiva served on the Pineville city council for 16 years and was an assistant principal at Pineville Elementary and high school and was the first principal at J.I. Barron Elementary School.

He was awarded the Bronze Star by President Harry F. Truman for his bravery while serving in the Navy during World War 2.

Visitation for Bob Cespiva will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Pineville, along with a burial with full military honors at Forest Lawn in Ball.

