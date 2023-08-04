Former Navy Officer Will Whisenant Speaks on His Nuclear Work on a Submarine

The Alexandria Rotary Club invites military leaders to share their life experiences.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a former navy officer makes a positive impact in the community.

Will Whisenant enlisted in the Navy to become a nuclear reactor operator.

“We went out to see an Air Force recruiter. And I’ll tell you that it was a Friday. It was about 2:00 in the afternoon. And that man was nowhere to be seen. He had been home for at least 2 hours. And I’ll tell you, I tried to pull on that door and it didn’t open. And at that point it was…the Navy recruiter was right next door, and he stuck his head out, and he goes, how can I help you? And so there we were. And the next thing I know, this man has a contract in front of me.”

In four years, Whisenant was given command of his own division.

“I think it finally hit me what I was doing whenever I was going through the final portion of our school. We go, we have, I don’t want to say it’s a simulator. It’s an old submarine we’ve converted, and you have to sit down behind a reactor, and you have an over instructor. And the first time you, you know, you put your hand on the switch, the control, the control rods, and you make decisions with your hands. You’re like, ‘Wow, this is my job.’”

As section leader, he was responsible for training over 200 junior sailors.

“I was just here to get a free college and get some experience, maybe make a little money. But then as I got to be more and more senior, I got to be responsible for the lives and development of the people that I was in charge of. And I got to be a first-hand person to being critical to execute a mission.”

Before being discharged from the navy, he earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

“It was an honor to serve, and I’m glad I could do it for all everyone I know, for my community, for my family.”

Now, he has traded his sea legs for a career in finances.

