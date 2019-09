Neil Kavanagh, former Mayor of the Town of Ball, has passed away at the age of 64.

Kavanagh served as Mayor of Ball from 2015 to 2019.

He lost re-election last year to Roy Hebron, a convicted felon who was elected as mayor of ball, but could not legally take office due to a state constitutional amendment that prohibits felons from holding office for five years after completion of their sentence.

There’s no word yet on funeral arrangements for Kavanagh.