Former LSUA baseball star doesn’t allow scary injury to halt life goals

“They weren’t sure. They didn’t know if I’d ever play the game again, better yet, even walk again. It was more of like the determination of proving everybody that supported me right. It wasn’t to prove anybody wrong.”

The date was February 18th, 2018. The Generals were on the road in Batesville, Arkansas playing their last game of a triple-header. With a close game on the line, Kris, in the outfield, dove for the ball when he collided head on into the wall.

“And I actually left my feet prior to touching the warning track so I didn’t realize how close I was to the wall. I ended up going headfirst into the wall. For about the first 84 hours, I was paralyzed from the neck down.”

In the beginning stages of seeking help, Kris says that medical professionals weren’t sure of his future. He wasn’t getting direct answers on whether he’s be able to play again… or even walk again.

“At that time, they couldn’t really give me any answers. They didn’t know if I would ever walk again. They didn’t really know what was wrong with me.”

In between his faith, support from loved ones and rehab specialists, Kris was able to see the miracles happen.

“I just gave it all to God. I gave it to God like I want you to take control of this and if you want me to be in a wheelchair, then I’m going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life and I’m going to embrace it and still spread your love, spread your word. When I gave my life to the word of God during that time of need, that’s when I saw miracles starting to happen. I was able to get sensation from the waist up.”

He began to slowly regain feeling in his body which eventually allowed for his return later that year in August. But, also return to serving his community.

“I work uniform patrol. When I’m on the streets, I answer anywhere from traffic stops, to domestic violence to civil disputes. It ranges from anywhere.”

With a degree behind his name, Kris is now able to fully focus on patrolling and protecting.

“One of those things to be able to continue one of those things I’ve been in school for five years for. But to be able to continue on a journey and being able to serve and protect and I take that serving word very, very seriously.”