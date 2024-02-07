Former LSU basketball coach Dale Brown played major role in NCAA reform

Former LSU Basketball Coach Dale Brown played a key role in bringing about dozens of NCAA rule changes that changed college athletics.

ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more from a veteran journalist who wrote about Brown and a former LSU player who played for the coach.

John Tudor played for legendary LSU Coach Dale Brown from 1980 to 1984 and calls his time with the coach an adventure.

“He was a motivator. He always was an optimist. He was an excellent coach and a good human being who cared equally for all of his players.”

Author and journalist Trent Angers calls former LSU Coach Dale Brown a national hero for changes he brought to NCAA rules.

“There were many callous and petty rules that were an insult to the dignity of the individual. His mantra, Dale Brown’s mantra, was the NCAA legislates against human dignity and practices monumental hypocrisy.”

Angers detailed some of that hypocrisy to the Alexandria Rotary Club, speaking about his book “Dale Brown Court and the Battle for Human Dignity.”

“He was the nation’s leading advocate of change for the NCAA and because of this today there are literally 500,000 student athletes benefiting from what Dale Brown did in every state in the United States and all 1100 NCAA schools.”

Angers says Brown saw the need for massive change in college athletics, especially in terms of civil rights.

“He helped to desegregate LSU athletics starting in the mid 70s when he came. He worked with the NAACP of Baton Rouge to attract black athletes to LSU. At the time there were only 6 or maybe 7 black athletes.”

Tudor says Brown was outspoken when he saw injustice.

“He was aggressive when he disagreed of when he thought there was an injustice. He was not going to sit back. He was very loud, very vocal and made it known regardless of the consequences.”

Leaving a legacy that led to the renaming of LSU’s basketball court in Dale Brown’s honor.

-30-