The former pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Morrow, 76 year old Michael Guidry, pleaded guilty to a child molestation charge on Wednesday at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse.

Guidry turned himself in to police last June, shortly after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette announced allegations of sexual abuse had surfaced against him.

He’s set to be sentenced next month and faces 5 to 10 years in prison.