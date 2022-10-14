Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office Employee Arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Vernon Parish– In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, LSP AFO obtained an arrest warrant for Scott. Earlier today, he was charged with malfeasance in office and theft of approximately $20,000. LSP Detectives booked Scott, as a fugitive, at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and transported him to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked without incident.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

