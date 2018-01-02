Campus News Top Stories 

Former LC Prez Files Another Lawsuit Against College

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0 Comment

Former Louisiana College President Joe Aguillard has filed another lawsuit, this time in Federal Court. The 40-page document, filed on December 27th, claims a violation of his civil rights when he was dismissed by the school.

He is asking for damages and claims he has been the victim of retaliation for being a whistleblower.

Aguillard has already lost a similar lawsuit in state court.

The private, Baptist college stopped payments to him more than a year ago.

He asks for a jury trial.

A full copy of the lawsuit can be viewed here (pdf download).

KLAX ABC 31 News 1/2/18

You May Also Like

Attorney General Announces LMAP

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Attorney General Announces LMAP

Cong. Abraham Comments on Donald Trump Poll Numbers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cong. Abraham Comments on Donald Trump Poll Numbers

Daniel Howard Named New LSUA Chancellor

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Daniel Howard Named New LSUA Chancellor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *