Former LC Prez Files Another Lawsuit Against College

Former Louisiana College President Joe Aguillard has filed another lawsuit, this time in Federal Court. The 40-page document, filed on December 27th, claims a violation of his civil rights when he was dismissed by the school.

He is asking for damages and claims he has been the victim of retaliation for being a whistleblower.

Aguillard has already lost a similar lawsuit in state court.

The private, Baptist college stopped payments to him more than a year ago.

He asks for a jury trial.

A full copy of the lawsuit can be viewed here (pdf download).

KLAX ABC 31 News 1/2/18