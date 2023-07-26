Former International Paper set to become green methanol production facility

7/26/2023

Breaking news for Central Louisiana and the City of Pineville as a company called SunGas Renewables is set to bring a nearly $2 billion factory and possibly hundreds of jobs to the area, Brandon Brown shows us what to expect.

The City of Pineville and Louisiana Central say SunGas Renewables will construct a new methanol production facility. Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree says the economic impact will be huge.

“Today is a great day for Pineville and all of central Louisiana because of the economic impact of a $2 billion manufacturing investment, as well as the hundreds of jobs that will follow that once the refinery is up and running.”

The nearly $2 billion dollar facility has resident Robert Delrie excited about the possibilities.

“That’s a lot of money, you know, bringing into the town. Two million? Two Billion! That is perfect for our town. We need all that we can get.”

The plant, to be called “Beaver Lake Renewable Energy” will impact Central Louisiana in more than one way says Dupree.

“This is the kind of jobs that folks will move to central Louisiana for businesses will move here to meet those needs. So, we expect more rooftops, we expect more retail, we expect those type of things to enhance the city and the parish while the manufacturing side of it will be enhanced by the developments that will follow sun gas here.”

So-called “Green” methanol produced by BLRE will use wood fiber from local forests. Dupree says the plant is unique.

“This is the first plant of its kind in the United States, and we’re really excited about what that will mean for the economic impact, as well as the impact, too, to what you would consider new green energy products.”

The announcement has been a long time in the making says Dupree.

“You’re talking about a 2 billion with a B investment. You just don’t move on that that quickly. So all of that has been going through and then working with the governor’s office, working with Calico. And finally all of the boxes were checked to where it could proceed today. Construction is set to begin in early 2024 to mid 2024. I do know the standards that are set today by the EPA, by DEQ. The regulations that are in place, the things that the state looked at before they even considered granting them a permit. You know, all of those boxes have been checked. This is an opportunity for us to really see what a clean energy refinery looks like, not just an industrial customer, but a refinery.”

The future this plant presents to Pineville is exactly what Delrie believes the city needs…

“I think it’d be a really good thing for it to be built here and hopefully create more jobs and more opportunities for this town.”

Brandon Brown ABC 31 News that works for you.