Former Governor Kathleen Blanco dies at age 76

Kathleen Blanco, the first women elected as Governor of Louisiana, has died at the age of 76.

Blanco served as Louisiana’s 54th Governor from January 2004 to January 2008.

In 2011 she announced that she had been diagnosed with a rare eye cancer. Her prognosis was good at the time, but the cancer showed up again years later and had spread to her liver. She entered hospice care this past April.

Funeral arrangements for Kathleen Babineaux Blanco have been announced.