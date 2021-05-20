Former Governor Buddy Roemer dies at age 77

As governor, Roemer worked to boost lagging teacher pay and toughened laws on campaign finance. State employees and retirees received small pay increases too, the first in many years of austere state budgets. Roemer was also the first governor in recent state history to put a priority on protecting the environment.

A Harvard-educated scion of a prominent north Louisiana farming family, Mr. Roemer was elected governor in 1987 as a fiscally conservative Democrat who promised to fix a state budget crisis brought on by falling oil and gas prices.

US Senator John Kennedy says this about Roemer….”Gov. Buddy Roemer was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did.