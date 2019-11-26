Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Former Fort Polk soldier sentenced to federal prison

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

LAKE CHARLES, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Brandon Hall, 23, a former Fort Polk Soldier from Yakima, Washington, was sentenced on November 19, 2019, by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., to 15 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, for production of child pornography. Hall pleaded guilty on April 18, 2019.

According to court documents, from November 30, 2017, to December 26, 2017, Hall had an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old minor female living in Missouri. During their time communicating online via web camera, the defendant solicited and captured sexually explicit video of the minor.

The FBI and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

You May Also Like

State Troopers Help Install Child Seats

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Troopers Help Install Child Seats

Two Arrested for Theft of Lawn Mower & Utility Trailer

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Two Arrested for Theft of Lawn Mower & Utility Trailer

Accelerated Learning Courses Now Available at LCRP

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Accelerated Learning Courses Now Available at LCRP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.