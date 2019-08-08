Former Fort Polk soldier convicted for sexual abuse of a minor

United states Attorney David C. Joseph has announced that a federal jury has given a guilty verdict on all counts against a former Fort Polk solider who sexually abused a minor beginning when the minor was under 12 years old.

40 year old Ronald Allen Jr. was convicted after a two day jury trial and found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and sexual abuse of a minor.

Allen faces 30 years to life in prison for the first charge and 15 years in prison for the second charge.

He also faces no less than five years to life of supervised release and a 250,000 fine.

A sentencing date has not been set at this time.