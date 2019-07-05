Friday, July 5, 2019
Local Headlines 

Former East Feliciana Police Chief arrested again

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A former Louisiana Police Chief, who has been arrested twice for malfeasance, has been arrested again.

Former Clinton Police Chief, Fred Dunn, was arrested on Thursday for possession of stolen goods.

Dunn resigned from his position in East Feliciana Parish in October after his first arrest when he and Clinton Mayor, Lori Ann Bell, were accused of inappropriately entering into a contract to lease police vehicles.

He was arrested again in November after he was accused of stealing more than $8,000 from the police department’s narcotics fund.

Dunn was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail where his malfeasance cases are on-going.

