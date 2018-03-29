Local Headlines Top Stories 

Former Deputy Indicted After Domestic Abuse Allegations

Press Release – On March 15th, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office was informed of a social media post of allegations of domestic abuse against a deputy sheriff.  The complaint was immediately  turned over to the Internal Affairs Division for further investigation. 

According to the initial information, the incident allegedly occurred in the fall of 2016, but no initial report was made with the Sheriff’s Office or any other agency. 

Through their investigation and interviews, Internal Affairs Investigators were able to gather evidence that supported the original allegations.  Due to the evidence gathered, Raymond Jamal Iles was terminated on Friday, March 23rd from his position as a deputy in the Patrol Division.

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the investigation was turned over to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury consideration.  Yesterday, the Grand Jury handed down an indictment on Raymond Jamal Iles, 23 of Ball, for one count Domestic Abuse Battery / Strangulation and one count Domestic Abuse Battery.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Iles turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the charges.  Bond was set at $6,000.00 and Iles was release after posting a property bond.

Arrestee:             Raymond Jamal Iles, 23

Charges:              one count Domestic Abuse Battery / Strangulation

                             one count Domestic Abuse Battery.

 

