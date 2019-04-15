Monday, April 15, 2019
Former Bossier Officer arrested for child pornography

Jojuana Phillips

On April 12th, Terry Yetman was arrested in Webster Parish for multiple counts of child pornography.  Yetman was arrested in December for multiple counts of sexual abuse of animals.

In December, he turned himself into the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and was then booked into the Bossier Max Correctional Center for 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animals.  And, 20 counts of sexual abuse with animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.

His bond was set at $350,000.

U.S. Marshals and the Bossier City Police Department were involved in his arrest on April 12th.

