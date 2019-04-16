Former Alexandria Bishop passes away at age 77

On Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Alexandria announced that former Bishop of Alexandria, Ronald Herzog, passed away at the age of 77 after a brief illness.

Herzog was named the 11th Bishop of Alexandria in 2004 and was ordained in 2005.

In 2016, Pope Francis granted a request from Herzog for early retirement and he resigned on February 2, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 22nd at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria.