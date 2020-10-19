Former Bears’ defensive back, Tillman, talks hall of fame induction and foundation for critically ill children [VIDEO]
Former Chicago Bears’ corner, Charles Tillman, will be inducted into the 2020 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in December.
He’s known for his famous “Peanut Punch” that has carried him from his days at UL-Lafayette throughout his NFL career, but what he’s most proud of is he foundation, The Charles Tillman Foundation. After a personal experience, he began the initiative for critically ill children and families.