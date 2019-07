Norris Greenhouse Sr. has passed away at the age of 62.

Greenhouse Sr. was a Longtime Avoyelles Parish Assistant District Attorney.

He worked under current Avoyelles Parish District Attorney, Charlie Riddle, for nearly 18 years as a prosecutor.

He was a Marksville High School graduate and also studied at Louisiana State University.

Information on funeral arrangements for Norris Greenhouse Sr. is not available at this time.