Former Avoyelles Correctional Center warden, ex-wife sentenced to prison

Nathan Burl Cain II, the former warden of the Avoyelles Correctional Center in Cottonport has been sentenced to 38 months in prison and his ex-wife, Tonia Bandy Cain, has received an 8 month prison sentence.

Cain and his ex-wife conspired to use Louisiana Department of Corrections bank cards to purchase personal items, while passing off these items as being purchased for official business.

Cain pleaded guilty to wire fraud on March 13th and his ex-wife pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on July 9th of last year.

Both have also been sentenced to two years of supervised release after serving their prison sentences.

Nathan and Tonia are also ordered to pay $42,501.95 in restitution.