Former Alexandria Aces pitcher training athletes of all backgrounds

ALEXANDRIA, La – Aryo Fleming is a former pitcher for the Alexandria Aces and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, but that isn’t what has young baseball players in Central Louisiana gravitating to him.

“I learned about FlemGym because he started a TikTok and I saw that he was really teaching people to be good and all that.”

Jase Ducote is just one of the athletes that trains with Coach Aryo Fleming and he says FlemGym101 is the best.

“I’d recommend him because he’s just a really good coach overall and he will teach you stuff… and he throws gas.”

TikTok and throwing gas may be what he gets recognized for now, but his baseball career started because someone recognized he had serious arm talent when he threw a rock through a windshield on accident.

“We were just throwing rocks, and i shattered it, and that’s when he was like, your son shattered my car and he’s like, I was just riding around the neighborhood looking for a bunch of kids. So, I tell you what, Exchange, if you can let him play for me with that arm, well call it”

All it took for Fleming was one person to recognize the value in him even though he had never played baseball before, that’s why he takes extra time on Sundays to do lessons for kids that cant afford a traditional private lesson and goes by the motto “no child left behind.”

“I do what I can, can afford it. I don’t care about that right now, but I mean, we got to start somewhere. So that’s what ‘no kid left behind’ comes from man. It’s not about the money. It’s about the love, giving back to these kids and doing what it takes to get them to the next level.”

Flemgym101 started around two years ago and in that short time his peers, like Trey Barnes, have recognized that what Fleming is doing is special.

“He came in probably like two years ago and man, it just kind of took off with it. I mean, we had kids in here that had never touched a baseball, and now all of a sudden you’re throwing strikes and enjoying baseball and Aryo’s bringing a love for the game for these kids.”

Fleming brings joy, energy, and even more recently team to the championship like Hunter Bennetts

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever had, and he helped us get there, we couldn’t do it without him.”

And at the end of the day its not about the money or winning for FlemGym101, it’s a passion.

“I had coaches that looked out for me, so why not give back to these kids? I do love what I do.”