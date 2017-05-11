Forest Hill Man Arrested in Boyce Burglary

Press Release – On April 27, 2017, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint that occurred in the Boyce Area. The complainant informed deputies an unknown person entered a structure located on his property and stole a variety of lawn equipment. A

fter speaking with the complainant, deputies made contact with a witness who was able to provide additional information relating to the suspect. The case was assigned to detectives, who developed 20-year-old Kevin Wayne Bass Jr., of Forest Hill as a suspect. Sufficient probable cause was established and a warrant was granted for Bass’ arrest in reference to Simple Burglary.

On May 04th Detectives made contact with Bass at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Bass was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant(s). Bass was released later that day after posting a $3,500.00 bond.