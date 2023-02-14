For Some Valentine’s Day Brings Stress

Valentine’s Day is here and while the day is supposed to be all about love nearly 1 in 4 Americans says the holiday stresses them out. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke to some folks about the holiday.

Pamela Delrie said, “Well Valentine’s Day is a special day especially for my husband and me because we met at a Valentine’s dance 37 years ago. So, it’s a very special day for us because it means more to us even then our wedding anniversary.”

Ashley Puritoy said, “It’s about being with the ones that you love and sharing that love and it should be a global thing it shouldn’t be just something that we celebrate here in America it should be something that we all celebrate regardless of what backgrounds we come from.”

For this Valentine’s Day Boxwood Florals was out providing some last minute flowers for folks.

Maddison McClung said, “Just spreading all the love and buying your loved ones these beautiful flowers. Every year has been amazing because I’ve been with my mom for the past 5 or 6 years so just watching it grow every year making new friends with KP Jewelers staff has been really, really great.”

Valentine’s Day can also bring negative emotions if you’re single. Stanley Popovich wrote a book called the Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear. He says if singles can avoid being stressed on Valentine’s Day if they keep the right outlook.

“There’s a lot of people who are single and there’s nothing wrong with being single. It’s just a matter of how you look at it. A lot of single people are able to enjoy happy lives by doing community service, getting involved with activities they enjoy. You shouldn’t be in a rush to get into a relationship and usually you just have to take your time and let things happen the way they’re supposed to.

Popovich has these tips for keeping Valentine’s Day stress free.

“The first thing is don’t rush into things take things one step at a time one day at a time. Don’t try to rush things and try to do everything all at once because it’s just going to cause stress and anxiety. Try to calm down take some deep breaths and just take a few minutes and just take a break and just relax.”