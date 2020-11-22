Sunday, November 22, 2020
LHSAA releases football playoff brackets

The LHSAA has officially released the football playoff brackets.

Playoffs begin this week. Championship games begin December 26-27th.

Denotes home team.*

See where your favorite teams landed in the bracket!

 

 

1A:

#15 Northwood-Lena* v. #18 Slaugher Comm. Charter

#16 East Beau* v. #16 Montgomery

 

2A:

#1 Many* v. #32 Varnado

#11 Avoyelles* v. #22 Oakdale

#13 Bunkie* v. #20 Pickering

#14 Rosepine* v. #19 Northeast

 

3A:

#11 Jena* v. #22 Kenner Discovery Health Science

#16 Grant* v. #17 Lutcher

#7 Green Oaks* v. #26 Marksville

 

4A:

#3 Tioga* v. #30 Rayne

#5 Leesville* v. #28 Northwood-Shreve

#4 Neville* v. #29 Peabody

 

5A:

#6 ASH* v. #27 Slidell

#7 Central BR* v. #26 Pineville

 

DIV III:

#8 Catholic N.I.* v. #9 Holy Savior Menard

