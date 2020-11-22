LHSAA releases football playoff brackets
The LHSAA has officially released the football playoff brackets.
Playoffs begin this week. Championship games begin December 26-27th.
Denotes home team.*
1A:
#15 Northwood-Lena* v. #18 Slaugher Comm. Charter
#16 East Beau* v. #16 Montgomery
2A:
#1 Many* v. #32 Varnado
#11 Avoyelles* v. #22 Oakdale
#13 Bunkie* v. #20 Pickering
#14 Rosepine* v. #19 Northeast
3A:
#11 Jena* v. #22 Kenner Discovery Health Science
#16 Grant* v. #17 Lutcher
#7 Green Oaks* v. #26 Marksville
4A:
#3 Tioga* v. #30 Rayne
#5 Leesville* v. #28 Northwood-Shreve
#4 Neville* v. #29 Peabody
5A:
#6 ASH* v. #27 Slidell
#7 Central BR* v. #26 Pineville
DIV III:
#8 Catholic N.I.* v. #9 Holy Savior Menard