LCU Football Hosts Wayland Baptist In Saturday Night Showdown

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University football program will look to send the Pineville crowd home happy for the third time in four weeks when it matches up with the Pioneers of Wayland Baptist at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the last night game at Wildcat Field in 2023.

Know Before You Go:

Time & Date September 23 (6 p.m.)



Watch https://www.lcwildcats.net/sports/2017/11/21/boxcast-stream.aspx (Wildcats Sports Network)

Listen https://streamdb8web.securenetsystems.net/cirrusencore/kezp& (104.3 The Bridge)

Live Stats http://naiastats.prestosports.com/sports/fball/2023-24/boxscores/20230923_qgum.xml

Tickets https://www.lcwildcats.net/sports/2021/8/18/hometown-ticketing-page

Records (RV) Louisiana Christian (3-0, 2-0 Sooner) Wayland Baptist (1-2, 0-1 Sooner)



Location Pineville, Louisiana – Wildcat Field

Series History Louisiana Christian Leads 3-0 (100%)

Last Meeting October 15, 2022 | Louisiana Christian 37, Wayland Baptist 17 | Pineville, Louisiana ( Wildcat Field )

Winning Streak Louisiana Christian (W3) | Wayland Baptist’s Last Win: N/A



(RV) Louisiana Christian Wildcats:

The Cats are riding the longest win streak among all four-year colleges in the state of Louisiana at nine in-a-row and have taken ten consecutive contests at home coming into the weekend.

The offense has made scoring touchdowns and racking up yardage look simple, dropping an average of 41.3 points a night, the 15th-highest rate in the nation. They are also second in yards per carry (7.7), fourth in rushing yards per game (321.3), fifth for rushing touchdowns (11), sixth regarding first downs (26.0), and have the tenth-best third down conversion rate of 50% (14-of-28).

LCU has not one, but two ball carriers in the top 25 for rushing yards as Devin Briscoe (6th) puts up an average 129.3 while Daylon Charles (23rd) churns out approximately 90.3 per contest.



Sal Palermo III is presently the sixth-most efficient quarterback in the NAIA, posting a QBR of 176.5 to go along with completing north of 63% of his passes.



Sammy Feaster has over 40% of the aerial production for the Orange and Blue, racking up 204 of the team’s 495 receiving yards, one-third of the club’s touchdowns with two, and about one-quarter of the receptions at nine.



The defense has complimented the high-octane offense perfectly, yielding just 18 points a contest for one of the top 25 marks among all NAIA schools.

Both Andre Reed and Logan Brimmer have been bringing the heat for the Cats, each slotting among the top-15 for tackles for loss as the former has tallied 6.5 while the latter comes in with 5.5.



Kavin Touriac and Tyren Young both sit not too far behind the duo above as they have combined for 8.5 TFLs plus 33 tackles overall.



While the offense has not needed to punt very often, when they have it has been successful in pinning the opposition deep, netting 42.3 yards per kick, seventh-most in the country. Mason Ingram made some notable headlines last week, claiming all ten votes from the Louisiana State Writers Association to be awarded their Special Teams Player of the Week award, chosen among candidates from across the collegiate landscape in Louisiana.



Ingram has been dropping bombs, posting an average of 44.2 yards on his boots with three falling inside the 20 without a single touchback to his credit.



Wayland Baptist Pioneers:

The Blue and Gold started off the season in impressive fashion by throttling North American in a 50-14 win but have since come back down to Earth a bit with back-to-back defeats versus Oklahoma Panhandle State (33-17) and at Sul Ross State (27-7).

The Pioneers have broken exactly even in terms of scoring margin in three weeks, scoring 74 points and yielding 74 points as well over that time period.



WBU has implemented a two-quarterback system with a predominantly pass effective approach, totaling 676 passing yards to only 117 yards on the ground.

Bryan Ponder is the projected starter after tossing four scores and 347 yards so far with backup Davian Guajardo (2 TD, 329 yards) likely to see significant action as well.



The pass catchers typically boil down to either Jasiah Barron or Damon Ford. Barron has been the big playmaker with a team-high 169 yards on five catches while Ford has been more of a possession receiver at ten receptions for 71 yards.

The defense has been an opportunistic unit, snatching eight takeaways courtesy of a half-dozen interceptions in addition to two fumble recoveries.

Kayden Baez is a certified ballhawk, picking off a pair of passes and breaking up another two more on top of 14 tackles.



Jadarian White will gobble up most of the tackles for the Pioneers, taking down 30 ball carriers for double the amount of the next-highest player, Harper Terry (15), as the two of them have three tackles for loss apiece on the side.

