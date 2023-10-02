Food, Music and Fun at Pineville’s Fifth Saturday Market on Riverfront

The City of Pineville held their fifth Saturday Festival with music, vendors and a cooking competition. ABC News’ Joel Massey has more from the festival and a special guest from Duck Dynasty who was there.

The Pineville levee was rocking under the big American flag for the City’s 5th Saturday celebration. The band Sound of Change had a long set of music to kick things off.

Festival goer Ariel said, “This is really nice you know I enjoy them, for a small town when they put this on every fifth Saturday it’s great. You get a chance to meet new people see what crafts that they make.”

This is the first time Pineville has held the festival near the levee.

Mayor Rich Dupree said, “Today’s a good first day for us to do something like this and I can tell you by the reception that we’ve already gotten both from the vendors and the fact that we have double digit number of barbecue cookoff contestants, it won’t be the last time we do it.”

There were lots of vendors with food and drinks, arts and crafts and even face painting for the kids.

Twelve-year-old Ciralyn Book said, “I love putting color on my face it makes me feel really good…what I like about it is how everybody comes together…

She helps her mother with their skincare business Bellame. “It’s makeup skincare and it helps your face feel really nice.”

Percella Snyder with Bill’s Lemonade said, “We love coming to fifth Saturday because it gives the community something to do activities, fun for the kids. The city really does do a lot for their community so we like to participate. We like to come out and have fun, make friends and make lemonade.”

Coffee vendor Samuel Sands said, “I built the Jessie’s Java for Jessie my finance it was her dream to have a coffee shop and we had great response from the public so we’ve just been going to festivals around town and just really trying to expand our business.”

Bonnie Branim and her husband Mike were selling wooden paintings and promoting their business Whimsical Art.

“We started doing the crafts together, the art. Mike cuts everything. He is a huge help. He’s really the 75 percent and I’m 25 percent! Cause I show up and teach you how to paint. He does all the prep before hand.”

If you are interested in having a painting event you can contact Bonnie on their Facebook page, Whimsical Art Painting Parties.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was of the judges of the cooking competition along with Tim “Mountain Man” Guraedy from the Duck Dynasty reality show.

“You gotta love the cookin down in Louisiana,” said Mountain Man. “I been up North a while but you get right back here, big crowd and they got me in here being one of the judges tasting all the sides right now.”

He says America needs more family centered events like this.

“I think that’s what we need more of you know, family events, like it used to back in the older days after dinner on Sunday everybody get together in the back yard.”

For a South Louisiana feel and to wrap things up, Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners took the stage.

The BBQ winners got trophies and cash prizes from Paragon Casino. Mayor Rich Dupree says they plan to have more 5th Saturday Celebrations at the site.