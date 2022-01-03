Food Bank gift certificates for Grant Parish families

After learning of the efforts of schools throughout Grant Parish that collected food for the local food bank, Forecomm Solutions, a company that provides services to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office wanted to help. Through the Sheriff’s Toys for Kids program, families were given gift certificates to be redeemed at the Central Louisiana Food Bank.

“Forecomm Solutions is proud to supply donations to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana through the partnership with Sheriff McCain and the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. We’re honored and privileged to be able to support and give back to Grant Parish, and we remain committed to leaving a positive impact in the communities we serve,” stated Ty Foreman.