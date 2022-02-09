Follow up arrest on pornography involving juveniles investigation

As their investigation continued, Sheriff’s Detectives assigned to the Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported further allegations Vickers had committed additional crimes. Detectives obtained additional warrants for Vickers’ arrest in reference to nineteen counts Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13. On February 7th, Vickers was taken into custody and again booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, in lieu of $950,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Arrestee: Joshua Daniel Vickers, 31 of Pineville, LA

Charges: Nineteen Counts – Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13