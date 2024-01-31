Flu, flu-like illnesses, COVID remain significant in Louisiana

The number of flu-like illnesses remains high in the state even though the Louisiana Department of Health says the number has fallen over the past month. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more from a local nurse practitioner on what you can do to prevent getting sick.

Keteral Ducote, nurse practitioner with Rapides Urgent Care says that the threat of flu and COVID in Louisiana remains high.

“Currently in Louisiana we are seeing an elevated level of the amount of COVID and flu in the region. There has been a slight decrease in the numbers recently over the last couple of weeks but it has still remained steady in the high range.”

Ducote says to get checked out if you are experiencing the following symptoms.

“Body aches, fever, nasal congestion, coughing, chills.”

He has some tips for folks to stay safe in the effort to prevent getting sick.

“Some of the safeguards you can use is to keep safe distances from people with unknown illnesses. If you do have a respiratory illness cover you mouth when coughing, wash your hands frequently, don’t share any foods or drinks with others and just overall limit the spread as much as we can.”

Ducote says the flu vaccine numbers have been lower than anticipated, which may contribute to the increase in cases. If you need to see a physician, he suggests you consider an urgent care facility, rather than going to an emergency room.

“Mild illnesses upper respiratory illnesses especially consider your primary care manager or an urgent care facility for treatment and evaluation in lieu of emergency room to decrease the congestion in those areas.”

Ducote says most of the time an urgent care facility can provide all the care you would need including prescriptions.

-30-