Florien Woman Killed in Sabine Parish Crash

Sabine Parish – On May 7, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 191 north of Louisiana Highway 392. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Shawna Crochet.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Volkswagen, driven by Crochet, was northbound on Louisiana Highway 191. For reasons still under investigation, the Volkswagen crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

Crochet, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The juvenile driver of the Silverado, who also was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 23 fatalities.