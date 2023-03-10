Florida Woman Killed in Concordia Parish Crash

Concordia Parish – On March 8, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 425 at Washington Heights. The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Tracy L. Sullivan of Brookville, FL.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Saturn SL2, driven by Sullivan and a 2013 GMC pickup truck towing a gooseneck utility trailer were traveling southbound on U.S. 425. As the GMC approached a private drive it began slowing in order to make a right hand turn. For reasons still under investigation, Sullivan failed to slow down thus rear-ended the GMC’s trailer.

Sullivan, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities.