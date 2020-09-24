Flash Flood Warning in effect until 4:15pm

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Flash Flood Warning for… Northwestern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana… Rapides Parish in central Louisiana… Northeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana… Northeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana… Until 415 PM CDT. At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE…Doppler radar. IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Glenmora, Boyce, Elizabeth, Turkey Creek, Hineston, Alexandria International Airport, Lena, Ball, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Elmer, Otis, Gardner, Sieper, Leander, Tioga and Kingsville. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.