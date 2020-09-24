Flash Flood Warning extended until 10pm

FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR AVOYELLES, NORTHWESTERN EVANGELINE, RAPIDES, NORTHEASTERN ALLEN AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON PARISHES... At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Marksville, Bunkie, Simmesport, Glenmora, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Elizabeth, Effie, Alexandria International Airport, Hineston, Bordelonville, Ball, Cottonport, Mansura, Lecompte, Hessmer and Evergreen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.