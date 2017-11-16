Local Headlines Top Stories 

Five Arrested for Medicaid Welfare Fraud

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced the arrests of five Louisiana residents on Medicaid welfare fraud charges. “My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit works tirelessly to fight fraud, waste, and abuse in this welfare program that helps our State’s neediest,” said General Landry.

“Louisiana’s Medicaid program costs billions of taxpayer dollars so we will continue doing all we legally can to ensure the people’s hard-earned money is not being stolen.”

James Poree

 

James Poree, 24 of Des Allemands, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

 

 

Andrea Alexander

 

 

 

Andrea Alexander, 31 of Marrero, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

 

 

 

Stephanie Lavine

 

Stephanie Lavine, 38 of Opelousas, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

 

 

Tanika Pitts

 

 

Tanika Pitts, 39 of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

 

 

 

Carolee Procter

 

 

Carolee Procter, 34 of Alexandria, was arrested on two counts of Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities.

 

 

 

 

 

All five were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Medicaid fraud occurs when providers use the Medicaid program to obtain money they are not entitled to. To report Medicaid fraud, abuse, and/or neglect in residential care facilities – call General Landry’s Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-799-6885 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.

