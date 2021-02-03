First half goal sinks LSUA in season opening loss to Mobile

ALEXANDRIA—A Luis Salazar goal in the 34th minute was the lone goal, as the LSUA men’s soccer team fell to Mobile 1-0 Wednesday afternoon at Generals Field.

The goal came shortly following a corner kick by Mobile’s Alejo Binaghi. His corner kick found his teammate, Angel Almiron, who passed it to Salazar and his shot hit the top post and went over for the lone goal of the contest.

“It was a tough defeat against a very quality opponent,” LSUA Men’s Soccer Coach Michael Poropat said. “We’ll just have to go back and look to see what we’ll need to improve upon going forward.”

LSUA (0-1) had chances to break the ice early in the game, but Mobile’s Archie Bean was equal to the task.

In the 14th minute, LSUA freshman Daniel Torrenegra received the ball past the first line of Mobile’s defense and passed it to fellow freshman Danny Stevens, who ran down the left flank. He had a nice line at the goalkeeper, but his left-footed shot was saved by Bean, who saved two shot attempts on the afternoon.

In the 29th minute, the Generals had another scoring chance, but it was snuffed out when Almiron blocked a shot on an LSUA break by Nangee Philip.

Garcia did his best to keep the deficit at one goal. On a free kick by Mobile’s Emman Rahimi in the 38th minute, the ball curved away from the LSUA goalkeeper, but Garcia dove to his left to knock it away over the net to keep it 1-0 at halftime.

“Like always, Alvaro was a rock in goal,” Poropat said. “He made several tremendous saves that helped keep us in the game.”

Garcia kept the deficit at one goal with another save, this time on a free kick by Ronaldo Fortune in the 63rd minute. Fortune kicked it at the top of the goal, but once against, Garcia jumped up and deflected it over the net for the save.

The All-Conference goalkeeper made four saves total in the game.

Down two players due to red cards during the contest, the Rams tried to play keep away in the second half, but the Generals had a few chances to tie the score late in regulation.

In the 63rd minute, a shot by Joash Williams went high and last-minute shot attempts by O’neal Edward and Daniel Torrenegra also sailed high and Mobile prevailed.

In their first game with the Generals, Stevens and fellow freshmen Shaun Spencer each were flying around the field, both attempting one shot on the afternoon.

“Both Shaun and Danny played really well, considering it was their first game. They have some things to improve on, but they demonstrated their ability, both offensively and defensively.”

Philip led LSUA in shot attempts with two, one being on net. The Generals had seven total shots on net. Stevens and Philip had the two shots on goal.

Fortune led the Rams with three shots with two on net, which also led the team. Binaghi had two for Mobile, and the team had nine shots total.

LSUA returns to action Sunday afternoon with a neutral site contest against Lyon at 2 p.m. The team returns to Generals Field on Feb. 11 against Bethel.

