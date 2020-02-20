First elected female city Marshal in Rapides Parish announces retirement

Pineville City Marshal Sarah Smith announced today that it is her intent to retire and not seek re-election at the end of this year. Marshal Smith has spent 30 years in service to the Pineville Marshal Office and the citizens of Wards 9, 10 and 11 of Rapides Parish. Marshal Smith served as Chief Deputy Marshal under Marshal Gus Perry and Marshal Larry Jeane and was appointed to the position of City Marshal following the untimely passing of Marshal Jeane on July 20, 2014. After much prayer and consideration, Marshal Smith ran for the position in 2014 and became the first elected female City Marshal in the history of Rapides Parish. Marshal Smith has served as District 1 Vice President of the Louisiana City Marshal City Constable Association and is the current State Treasure/Secretary.

Under Marshal Smith’s leadership the Pineville Marshal Office has become an active member of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, the Rapides Parish summer Popsicle Patrol for kids, the Ball Boo Walk, Pineville Fall Festival and conducts a toy drive each year for children who are in our local hospitals and the Children’s Miracle Network. In the 2016 flooding of south Louisiana, Marshal Smith was in the forefront of the transportation of much needed supplies to the victims of this disaster. Marshal Smith leaves behind a legacy of dedication to the safety of the Senior Citizens by starting the first Senior/Women’s Self Defense/Self Awareness programs in Wards 9, 10 and 11. “Many hours were spent developing and presenting this program and I am just as committed to it today as I was when we started this program.”

“I take the responsibility of managing the office as a serious matter. Integrity is not just a word for me; it’s a way of conducting the business of the Marshal Office as transparent and open for the public to see.” The Pineville Marshal Office has had 29 years of financial audits with “NO” discrepancies.

“It has always been my honor to serve the citizens of Pineville and Wards 9, 10 and 11. Being elected by the people to serve as Marshal was a dream come true for me.”

“I want to thank everyone for the support I have received. From my staff, to partnering agencies, I could not have done this without you. Words do not begin to express what a humbling experience it has been to serve the people I grew up with and live with in this area. I am truly looking forward to my retirement and spending quality time with my family and granddaughter, Beezy.”