The first Democrat announces he’ll run this fall for the state treasurer’s post vacated by John Kennedy who is now serving in the U.S. Senate. Derrick Edwards will be joining what is becoming a long list of people interested in the race.

They now include John Schroder, Neil Riser, Julie Stokes, Chuck Kleckley, Eric LaFleur, Paul Hollis, and Norby Chabert. All but Edwards are current members of the legislature.

KLAX ABC 31 News 1/11/17